Complete Ban on DJs During Durga Puja Immersion Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly Durga Puja immersion ceremony, the Commissionerate Police have announced a complete ban on the use of DJs during the processions. This decision comes in response to growing concerns over noise pollution and public safety during the festive season.

According to the new guidelines, only six sound boxes will be permitted per procession. The police have emphasized that these measures are in line with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Supreme Court’s directives on sound limits. The sound output of loudspeakers is restricted to 65 decibels, and all musical instruments must be fitted with sound limiters.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee, where members discussed various measures to ensure a peaceful celebration. The committee also proposed a ban on the use of alcohol during the immersion processions.

Commissionerate Police have stated that strict action will be taken against violators, including the seizure of musical instruments and legal proceedings. “We are committed to ensuring that the Durga Puja celebrations are conducted in a manner that respects the sentiments of the community while also adhering to legal norms,” said a senior police official.

The guidelines also specify that no music will be allowed within 100 meters of silent zones such as schools, hospitals, and courts. Additionally, the processions must follow designated routes and timings to avoid traffic disruptions.

The move has received mixed reactions from the public. While some welcome the decision as a necessary step to curb noise pollution, others feel it may dampen the festive spirit. “It’s important to celebrate responsibly, but the essence of Durga Puja lies in its vibrant processions,” said a local resident1.

As the city prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, these new regulations aim to strike a balance between tradition and modern-day concerns, ensuring that the festivities are enjoyed by all in a safe and respectful manner.