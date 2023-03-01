Complaint Lodged With Cyber Police Over Fake Plus Two Question Viral

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday lodged a complaint at Cyber Police station regarding the reports of fake Plus Two question papers doing rounds on social media.

It was informed by School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash. He reiterated that the question papers that went viral on social media are fake.

“It has no authenticity. Some miscreants are doing such mischievous activities to mislead students and guardians. I advised the students to refrain from such fake reports. The incident will be investigated.”

The Council had also yesterday clarified that the question papers are not real.

Ashok Kumar Nayak, CHSE Examination Controller advised the students not to believe the fake reports. He said no question papers have been leaked.

“Students shouldn’t believe the reports of question papers doing rounds on social media. These are fake ones. These are the handy work of some miscreants who are trying to target gullible students. We will lodge police complaints at cyber police stations against those who are spreading such rumours,” said Nayak.

More than 3.5 lakh students will appear for the examination which will begin from Wednesday (March 1)

The Council has set up a total of 1,145 examination centres across Odisha.

While 2,19,110 students will appear in the Arts stream, 91,379 and 23,148 students will appear in the Science and Commerce streams, respectively.