Complaint Lodged Against Chocolate Company As Wrapper Depicts Picture Of Lord Jagannath

Cuttack: An FIR has been lodged in Cuttack against the maker chocolate manufacturing company for allegedly depicting Lord Jagannath on the wrapper.

According to reports, The Hindu Samaj has expressed their resentment and lodged a complaint with the Cantonment Police Station in Cuttack.

They claimed that the depiction of Lord Jagannath on the wrapper is against religious believes and sentiments.

On the other hand, they have appealed to immediately remove the picture of Lord Jagannath from the wrapper of the popular chocolate brand and requested the appropriate authorities to take action against the chocolate company.