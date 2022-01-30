Company Producing Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Plans To Build Studio in Space by 2024

Space Entertainment Enterprise, which is one of the production companies behind Tom Cruise’s much talked about outer space-set movie, has plans to build an entire film studio in space by December 2024.

According to Variety, Axiom Station, which is currently connected to the International Space Station (ISS), wiill host this new sports and entertainment arena, formally known as SEE-1. The space-based venue is scheduled to become operational sometime in December 2024.

The outlet notes that the multi-purpose module is “intended to host films, television, music and sports events as well as artists, producers and creatives who want to make content in the low orbit, micro-gravity environment,” with facilities that “enable development, production, recording, broadcasting and live streaming of content” for its own company and third-parties.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” said Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, S.E.E. co-founders. “It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.

“With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit,” they added, giving credit to Axiom Space who are undertaking the construction of SEE-1.

“From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring,” added Richard Johnston, COO of S.E.E. “Creating a next-generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”

Universal Pictures is intending to begin production on Tom Cruise’s untitled space movie sometime next year, according to a report by CinemaBlend. The studio is waiting for Liman to deliver the script he is co-writing with American screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise’s untitled movie will be the second feature film to be shot in space. In October 2021, a Russian film crew travelled to the ISS to shoot parts of the movie with the working title ‘Vyozov’, meaning ‘The Challenge’, became the first feature film to be shot in space.