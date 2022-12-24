Company Disobey Rules, Pollutes Kora River

Keonjhar: Arya Iron and Steel company, located at Matakambeda in Barbil, is polluting Kora river, which is the life of locals of Barbil and Jharkhand’s Gua city.

The company workers have not been following any rules and discharging all its waste into Kora river, alleged the locals.

As per reports, the water of Kora river is being used for drinking purpose by the PHD.

While the environment ministry had earlier directed the company to maintain 33% greenery, the later failed to do so.

Despite warning to the company, no effective measures has been made nor any steps have been taken by the company.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded the administration to take necessary steps to prevent pollution.