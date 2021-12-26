Comorbidity Certificate Must For 60+ To Get Booster Shot: NHA chief

New Delhi: The elderly people above 60 years of age with comorbidities, who are eligible for COVID-19 ‘precautionary doses’, will have to take a medical certificate to take the dose, said Dr RS Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority, on Sunday

Sharma, in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, said, “The elderly population that comes above 60 years of age with comorbidities is eligible for COVID-19 ‘precautionary doses’, will have to take a medical certificate to take the dose. The other process of vaccination will remain the same as before. The CoWIN application has all the details. They have already got two doses, they can go with their Comorbidities certificate and then get the third dose.”

Dr Sharma, who also heads the functioning of CoWIN platform, said that the medical certificate of comorbidity should be signed by any registered medical practitioner that can be uploaded and even beneficiaries can take that along as a hard copy to the vaccination centre.

“There is already a detail about comorbidity certificate which was published initially when we were doing comorbidity for 45 to 60+ age group. The same formula will apply now also the same certificate will be required for the same comorbidities condition,” he further explained.