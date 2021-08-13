Commuters Suffer As Fly Ash Piled On Construction Site Obstruct NH-16

Cuttack: The construction work on NH-16 near Cuttack City’s Gopalpur area is now posing as an obstacle for thousands of commuters passing through the road connecting the Twin City.

While the fly ash, that has been piled up for the construction of an underpass here, is constantly being swept onto the roads, the service road that is being used by the commuters is reportedly filled with potholes.

Following this, the stretch from Phulnakhara to Madhupatna remains jam-packed with vehicles for hours.

The locals and commuters have demanded that the Gopalpur underpass construction work needs to be completed on a war-footing basis in order to avoid further inconvenience.