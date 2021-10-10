Communication Minister Makes First Call Over BSNL 4G Network

New Delhi: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Sunday tested its 4G network as Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw made the first call over the Indian 4G network of BSNL.

Vaishnaw said that he made the first call over the Indian 4G network of BSNL, and expressed his excitement by saying that the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape.

Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India).

PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 10, 2021

BSNL had invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) on January 1, 2021, for prior registration/Proof of Concept (POC) from Indian companies interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender.

The government had approved the revival plan for BSNL in 2019, which includes an administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services through budgetary allocation to the company.