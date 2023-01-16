Communication Hit As Dense Fog Blankets Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog engulfed several parts of Odisha including twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday.

The visibility has reduced to 20-30 meteres disrupting vehicular communication in the twin cities. Normal life has been affected during early hours.

Local administration has issued cauation against speed driving on road due to poor visibility.

Other parts like Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurdha, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and other coastal districts also experienced similar condition.

Weather department said the condition is likely to prevail in several parts of the state for the next couple of days.

In Puri, devotees failed to have darshan of the Srimandir from nearest place and Bada danda due to poor visibility.

The winter condition has subsided due to rise in night temperature. Mercury level is unlikely to change today, met department said.