Communal Violence In Bangladesh; Over 60 Houses Torched

Dhaka: Over 60 houses belonging to the Hindu community were torched in Bangladesh as communal violence escalated in the country. The incident was reported at a village in Rangpur’s Pirganj Upazila over a post on social media that allegedly dishonoured religion.

According to Police, tensions erupted after some people alleged that a Hindu man posted religiously abusive content on Facebook.

On Wednesday, communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

On Friday, one man named Jatan Kumar Saha was killed and 17 others were injured in an attack in Begumganj Upazila of Bangladesh’s Noakhali district.