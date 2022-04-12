Communal Clash In Joda: Sec 144 Relaxed For 3 Hours

Keonjhar: Section 144, which was clamped till 10 AM tomorrow following a violent group clash in Keonjhar’s Joda yesterday, has been relaxed for three hours. The permission was denied by the police.

The district administration relaxed prohibitory orders from 5 PM till 8PM after Peace Committee meeting between the two groups.

As per reports, a religious group which conducted an Akhada procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday sought permission to carry religious flags to a Hanuman temple in the ward – 4 of the town.

Aggrieved over it, the local Hindus proceeded towards the Hanuman temple with flags which was checked midway by a handful of Muslims. Following this, a communal clash erupted on the spot and both sides pelted stones and glass bottles in front of the police and administrative officials.

Police resorted to a lathi charge and imposed prohibitive orders to control the riot.