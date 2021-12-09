Commonwealth Weightlifting C’ship: Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver

Uzbekistan: Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is being held alongside the World Championships.

For the top-podium finish, the Indian lifted the total weight of 167kg. Dalabehera lifted 73kg in snatch and 94kg in clean and jerk to win the yellow metal in the 49kg category.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is currently being held concurrently in Tashkent along with World Weightlifting Championships 2021 from December 7 to 17. India, being a Commonwealth nation is competing in both.

Jhilli, the 22-year weightlifter from Odisha’s tribal Mayurbhanj district, finished second in the women’s 49 kg.