Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: India Finish 4th With 61 Medals Including 22 Gold

Know India’s CWG 2022 medal tally.

By Pragativadi News Service
104

It has been a remarkable final day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It won four gold medals, one silver and one bronze. With the final day heroics, India finished fourth in the medals tally with 61 medals comprising 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

At the last edition at Gold Coast 2018, Indian athletes won a total of 66 medals, 26 gold and 20 silver and 20 bronze to finish third overall, behind hosts Australia and England. However, shooting, which contributed 16 of the 66 medals at Gold oast 2018, was cut from the Commonwealth Games program for Birmingham 2022.

In fact, 135 of India’s total tally of 564 medals at the Commonwealth Games have come in shooting – more than any other sport. This includes the 30 medals Indian shooters won during the 2010 New Delhi CWG – where India enjoyed their most successful Commonwealth Games in history, winning a total of 101 medals.

Tokyo Olympics javelin champion and world championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra’s late withdrawal from CWG 2022 due to injury certainly left India one medal short.

In shooting and Neeraj Chopra’s absence, the onus was on the Indian wrestling contingent, featuring Olympic medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajarang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and a strong badminton team, spearheaded by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and world championships medallist Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, to drive India up the medals table in Birmingham. The weightlifting team also carried the nation’s hopes.

At CWG 2022, Indian athletes won 61 medals, 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, bagging a silver in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a gold at CWG 2022 while Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first Indian man to clinch top podium at Birmingham.

Sudhir won the first medal for India, a gold, in para sports at the CWG 2022. He became the champion in the para powerlifting men’s heavyweight category.

Indian medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2022

No Athlete/Team Medal Event Sport
1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men’s 55kg Weightlifting
2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men’s 61kg Weightlifting
3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women’s 49kg Weightlifting
4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women’s 55kg Weightlifting
5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men’s 67kg Weightlifting
6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting
7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women’s 48kg Judo
8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men’s 60kg Judo
9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women’s 71kg Weightlifting
10 Indian women’s team Gold Women’s fours Lawn bowls
11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men’s 96kg Weightlifting
12 Indian men’s team Gold Men’s team Table Tennis
13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton
14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men’s 109kg Weightlifting
15 Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men’s singles Squash
16 Tulika Maan Silver Women’s +78kg Judo
17 Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men’s +109kg Weightlifting
18 Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men’s high jump Athletics
19 Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men’s long jump Athletics
20 Sudhir Gold Men’s heavyweight Para Powerlifting
21 Anshu Malik Silver Women’s 57kg freestyle Wrestling
22 Bajrang Punia Gold Men’s 65kg freestyle Wrestling
23 Sakshi Malik Gold Women’s 62kg freestyle Wrestling
24 Deepak Punia Gold Men’s 86kg freestyle Wrestling
25 Divya Kakran Bronze Women’s 68kg freestyle Wrestling
26 Mohit Grewal Bronze Men’s 125kg freestyle Wrestling
27 Priyanka Goswami Silver Women’s 10000m race walk Athletics
28 Avinash Sable Silver Men’s 3000m steeplechase Athletics
29 Indian men’s team Silver Men’s fours Lawn Bowls
30 Jaismine Lamboria Bronze Women’s 60kg lightweight Boxing
31 Pooja Gehlot Bronze Women’s 50kg freestyle Wrestling
32 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gold Men’s 57kg freestyle Wrestling
33 Vinesh Phogat Gold Women’s 53kg freestyle Wrestling
34 Naveen Gold Men’s 74kg freestyle Wrestling
35 Pooja Sihag Bronze Women’s 76kg freestyle Wrestling
36 Mohammad Hussamuddin Bronze Men’s 57kg featherweight Boxing
37 Deepak Nehra Bronze Men’s 97kg freestyle Wrestling
38 Rohit Tokas Bronze Men’s 67kg welterweight Boxing
39 Sonalben Patel Bronze Women’s singles Classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis
40 Bhavina Patel Bronze Women’s singles classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis
41 Women’s hockey team Bronze Women’s hockey Hockey
42 Nitu Ghangas Gold Women’s 48kg minimum weight Boxing
43 Amit Panghal Gold Men’s 51kg flyweight Boxing
44 Eldhose Paul Gold Men’s triple jump Athletics
45 Abdulla Aboobacker Silver Men’s triple jump Athletics
46 Sandeep Kumar Bronze Men’s 10000m race walk Athletics
47 Annu Rani Bronze Women’s javelin throw Athletics
48 Nikhat Zareen Gold Women’s 50kg light flyweight Boxing
49 Sharath Kamal / G Sathiyan Silver Men’s doubles Table Tennis
50 Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal Bronze Mixed doubles Squash
51 Kidambi Srikanth Bronze Men’s singles Badminton
52 Women’s cricket team Silver Women’s T20 Cricket
53 Sharath Kamal / Sreeja Akula Gold Mixed doubles Table Tennis
54 Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Bronze Women’s doubles Badminton
55 Sagar Ahlawat Silver Men’s 92+kg super heavyweight Boxing
56 PV Sindhu Gold Women’s singles Badminton
57 Lakshya Sen Gold Men’s singles Badminton
58 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Bronze Men’s singles Table Tennis
59 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Gold Men’s doubles Badminton
60 Sharath Kamal Gold Men’s singles Table Tennis
61 Men’s hockey team Silver Men’s hockey Hockey

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian medal winners by sport

Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally

