Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3: India Schedule

Birmingham: The timetable for the third day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 is out for India. After some phenomenal performances on Day 2 by the Indian contingent, including Mirabai Chanu’s Gold and CWG record, Sanket Sargar’s historic silver medal and Gururaja Pujary’s epic bronze, it’s time for another power-packed day for India.

Medals from Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Pujary were the iconic moments from the day, but there were some spectacular performances in the other events as well. India defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in badminton, while Joshna Chinappa and Sourav Ghosal won their squash matches.

Here is the full Day 3 India schedule

Lawn Bowls (1 PM) — Women’s singles Round of 16 (Tania Choudhary vs Shauna O Neill of Northern Ireland), men’s pairs (India vs England)

Gymnastics (1:30 PM)– Men’s all-around final (Yogeshwar Singh)

Table tennis (2 PM) — Men’s team quarterfinal, women’s team semi-finals (August 1, 1:30 AM)

Weightlifting (2 PM) — Men’s 67 kg (Jeremy Lalrinnunga), Women’s 59kg Popy Hazarika (6:30 PM), Men’s 73kg Achinta Sheuli (11 PM)

Cycling (2:32 PM) — Men’s sprint qualifying (Esbow Alben, Ronaldo, Laitonjam, David Beckham), 3:27 PM (men’s sprint 1/8 finals), 4:04 PM (men’s quarterfinals), 4:20 PM (men’s 15km scratch race qualifying — Venkappa Kenglagutti, Dinesh Kumar), men’s sprint semi-finals (7:40 PM), 9:02 PM (women’s 500m time trial final — Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute), 10:12 PM (men’s sprint finals), 11:12 PM (men’s 15km scratch race final)

Swimming (3:07 PM)– men’s 200m butterfly Heat 3 (Sajan Prakash), 3:31 PM (men’s 50m backstroke Heat 6 — Srihari Nataraj), 11:37 PM (men’s 50m backstroke semi-final –Srihari Nataraj)

Women’s Cricket (3:30 PM) — Group A clash between India and Pakistan

Boxing (4:45 PM) — Over 48-50 kg (Round of 16)– Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bogo, over 60-63.5kg Round of 16 (Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch, 5:15 PM), Sumitvs Callum Peters (August 1, 12:15 AM), Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo (August 1, 1 AM)

Squash (6 PM) — Women’s singles Round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa vs Katilyn Watts of New Zealand), men’s singles round of 16 (Saurav Ghoshal vs David Baillargeon of Canada), women’s singles round of 16

Hockey (8:30 PM) — Men’s Pool A India vs Ghana

Badminton (10 PM) — Mixed team quarterfinals