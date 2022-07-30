Commonwealth Games 2022 | Day 2: India Full Schedule

Birmingham: The Commonwealth Games got underway on July 29 and the first day was sort of a mixed bag for the Indian contingent.

On the second day, the focus would be on weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and whether she can help India open its account in terms of medal today itself.

Here is the Full India Schedule For Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games

Lawn Bowls (1PM IST)- India in Men’s Triple; Tania Choudhury in Women’s singles

Athletics (1:30PM IST) – Nitendra Singh Rawat in Men’s Marathon Final

Badminton (1:30PM IST)- India’s Mixed Team Group A tie against Sri Lanka

Weightlifting (1:30PM IST): Weightlifting – Sanket Mahadev Sargar in Men’s 55kh category; Gururaja in men’s 61kg category

Table Tennis (2:00PM): Table Tennis – India vs Guyana in women’s team group 2; Men’s team vs Northern Ireland

Cycling (2:30PM): Cycling – Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women’s Sprint Qualifying. Meenakshi in Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying, Cycling – Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar in Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Swimming (3PM IST) – Kushagra Rawat in 200m Freestyle Heat 3

Boxing (4:30PM IST) – Hussanmuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Amzolee (SA) in 54-57kg weight category (Round of 32)

Squash (4:30PM IST) – Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles round of 32; Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla in women’s singles round of 32.

Weighlifting (Timings TBD)- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women’s 55kg category

Cycling (8:30PM IST) – Esow Alben in Men’s Keirin first round

Table Tennis (8:30PM IST) – India vs Northern Island in Men’s Table Tennis quarterfinal

Gymnastics (9PM IST)- Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj and Protishta Samanta in Women’s team final and Individual qualification subdivision 3

Boxing (11PM IST)- Lovlina Borgohain vs N Ariane in Round 1 of 70kg category

Badminton (11:30PM IST)- India in Mixed Team Group A tie against Australia

Hockey (11:30PM IST) – India vs Wales in Women’s Pool A

Boxing (1:15AM IST) – Sanjeet vs PF Ato Leau in Round 1of 92kg category