Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11: Full India Schedule

Birmingham: The Indian shuttlers will play their respective finals on the last day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday. Seasoned paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has set his eyes on another gold when he will be in action in the men’s singles final. The Indian men’s hockey team will be up against Australia in a bid to secure their maiden CWG gold.

Here is the full Day 11 India Schedule at the ongoing Commonwealth Games:

Badminton

1:20 PM:PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li (Canada) in Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Badminton

2:10 PM:Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG (Malaysia) in Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Badminton

3 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy in Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Table Tennis

3:35 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall (England) in Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Table Tennis

4:25 PM: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England) in Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Hockey

5 PM: India vs Australia in Men’s Gold Medal Match