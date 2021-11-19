Committee To Be Formed To Make MSP More Effective: PM Modi

New Delhi: Announcing repeal of the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that centre will form a committee to promote zero budgeting based agriculture, to change crop patterns as per the changing needs of the country, and to make MSP more effective and transparent.

The Committee will have representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, and agricultural economists.

PM Modi said the Government brought these laws for the welfare of farmers, specially small farmers, in the interest of the agriculture sector, for a bright future of ‘gaanv-gareeb’ – village-poor, with full integrity, clear conscience, and dedication towards farmers.

He continued, “such a sacred thing, absolutely pure, a matter of farmers’ interest, we could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts. Agricultural economists, scientists, progressive farmers also tried their best to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws”.

The Prime Minister said “today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws”.

In the spirit of holy Gurupurab, the Prime Minister said that today is not the day for blaming anyone and rededicated himself to working for the welfare of the farmers. He announced an important initiative for the agriculture sector.