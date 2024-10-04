Bhubaneswar: The Divisional Committee Meeting of Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the Khurda Road Railway Division jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) was held in Bhubaneswar, today.

The meeting witnessed the presence of distinguished MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, along with Senior Railway Officials including East Coast Railway General Manager Shri Parmeshwar Funkwal.

The Hon’ble MPs nominated Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Hon’ble MP/Cuttack as the Chairman of the Divisional Committee. The meeting was attended by the following Hon’ble MPs:

• Shri K. Ramamohan Naidu, Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Hon’ble MP/Srikakulam

• Shri Bibhu Prasad Tarai, MP/Jagatsinghpur

• Dr. Sambit Patra, MP/Puri

• Smt. Sulata Deo, Hon’ble MP/Rajya Sabha

• Shri Subhasish Khuntia, Hon’ble MP/Rajya Sabha

• Dr. Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, MP/Brahmapur

• Shri Ananta Nayak, MP/Keonjhar

• Shri Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, MP/Kandhamal

• Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera, MP/Jajpur

• Shri Avimanyu Sethi, MP/Bhadrak

The MPs engaged in constructive discussions, offering valuable insights for enhancing railway infrastructure and improving passenger amenities in the region. They expressed their appreciation for the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Khurda Road Railway Division, highlighting the importance of ongoing projects and expressing important points regarding train services, stoppages, and passenger facilities.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included:

• Increasing train frequency and extending services to remote locations

• Early construction of New Railway Lines

• Development of Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs)

• Improving passenger amenities at stations

• Cleanliness of Trains, Platforms & Station areas.

• Timely completion of ongoing projects.

• Stoppages of Trains.

The Members commended the commitment of East Coast Railway towards addressing regional freight transportation needs and continuously striving for the betterment of passenger train services.

In his address, Shri Parmeshwar Funkwal welcomed the Hon’ble Members of Parliament and expressed his gratitude for their valuable inputs and insightful feedback. He updated the house on the performance of East Coast Railway, focusing on improvements in passenger services and the status of ongoing infrastructure development projects.

The meeting was also attended by DRM Shri H.S. Bajwa, Principal Heads of various departments of East Coast Railway, along with Officers of Khurda Road Division.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related