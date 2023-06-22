Committed To Work Together For Global Good: PM Modi At White House

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day state visit to the US, was given a grand welcome today at the White House, where he will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. Later, he will address the joint sitting of the US Congress

PM Modi was welcomed with a 19-gun salute and playing of the national anthems at the south lawns of the White House. Welcoming PM Modi, President Biden said, “We have spent a lot of time together, since I was Vice President… Given the situation of the world, it is essential that India-US work together”.

Thanking President Biden, PM Modi said: “The ties between India and the US are based on the democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the words ‘We the people’. Both nations feel pride in our diversity… In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. For global good, world peace and stability, we are committed to working together.”

“India and the US are in the process of eradicating poverty, addressing climate change, extending healthcare and ensuring food security… All this matters for America, for India and for the world… The decisions we make today are going to impact the future,” President Biden said.

“This afternoon, I will have the opportunity to address the US Congress for a second time. I am thankful for that… I wish that India’s tricolour and America’s star and stripes keep touching new heights,” PM Modi said.

After bilateral talks, the Prime Minister will address a joint sitting of the two houses of the US Congress for a second time, which will be followed by dinner at the White House. A second joint address is a first for an Indian leader and a rarity for the rest of the world as well.