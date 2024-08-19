Commissionerate Police Unearths Jharkhand Link in SIM Box Case

Bhubaneswar: With the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police intensifying the probe, the number of SIM box setups planted by Bangladeshi mastermind Asaddur Jaman is increasing.

After Asaddur’s West Bengal agent, Raju Mandal was arrested and SIM box setups were seized in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, more such setups are likely to be unearthed.

During interrogation, accused Raju revealed another setup of the simbox network in Jharkhand, and a team of Commissionerate Police headed to Ranchi, informed Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

“Asaddur came to Odisha, stayed in hotels and rented properties to install the SIM box network. He was doing everything himself discreetly and hardly left any trace of evidence,” said the Twin City CP.

According to the information of CP, the Bangladeshi mastermind and his West Bengal agent Raju Mandal were involved in import exports between Bangladesh, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Asaddur came to India via Agartala last October on a valid visa. Later, he came to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in December and took house rent under Raju’s name to set up the illegal Simbox network.