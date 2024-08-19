Commissionerate Police Unearths Jharkhand Link in SIM Box Case
Bhubaneswar: With the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police intensifying the probe, the number of SIM box setups planted by Bangladeshi mastermind Asaddur Jaman is increasing.
After Asaddur’s West Bengal agent, Raju Mandal was arrested and SIM box setups were seized in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, more such setups are likely to be unearthed.
During interrogation, accused Raju revealed another setup of the simbox network in Jharkhand, and a team of Commissionerate Police headed to Ranchi, informed Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.
“Asaddur came to Odisha, stayed in hotels and rented properties to install the SIM box network. He was doing everything himself discreetly and hardly left any trace of evidence,” said the Twin City CP.
