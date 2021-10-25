Commissionerate Police Starts Returning Snatched Mobile Phones To Owners

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Monday returned 40 mobile phones looted from the Saheed Nagar police station area in Bhubaneswar in the past few months.

Within a year, Saheed Nagar police returned about 500 mobile phone to their rightful owners. More than 100 stolen mobile phones will be returned after receiving information about their owners, police officials said.

In the presence of Zone-5 ACP Sanjeev Shatapathi, Saheed Nagar PS IIC Himanshu Swain handed over the recovered mobile phone to the rightful owners, who were happy to get back their stolen devices.

Besides, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash today said that a large number of unclaimed mobile phones are with the Commissionerate Police, UPD BBSR.

“People from BBSR UPD who lost their phones could Whatsapp the IMEI no, device model, and case reference if any and name to Whatsapp no.- 7077798111. If any matching is found, the mobile will be returned after proper verification,” Dash added.

The Commissionerate Police has launched an effort to return the lost or snatched mobiles to the owners. A six-member team is working to deal with mobile theft cases.