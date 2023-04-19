Commissionerate Police signs MoU with FICCI FLO for safety & security of women employees

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police started an innovative program called as “Reach Her” for Safety & security of Women employees especially in those organisations where there are large women work force. To broaden the scope of this initiative, Commissionerate police in collaboration with FICCI FLO signed an MoU on 17th April to provide trainings on Cyber security awareness, responsible use of Social media, Health & safety awareness of women employees.

Commissionerate Police has already reached companies like Sahi exports & Aditya birla etc. with more than 1000 women employees’ strength and has conducted sessions on Safety & security of Women employees. In these programs police interacted with girls to find out their safety issues and provide resolutions for the same. With FLO collaboration, they have included Physical & mental health awareness into the module which is a need of today’s generation for a healthy work life balance. This collaboration will continue for one year to start with.

As per Commissionerate Police sources, the MoU has been signed to accelerate the implementation of the plan.

“As per the MoU, Commissionerate Police will ensure the safety and security of the girls and women in Bhubaneswar. However, working-class women and girls need to be taught about their physical and mental well-being. They also need to be taught how to use social media, how to prevent cybercrime, and many more things. We have signed an MOU with FICCI in this regard,” said Police Commissioner Saumyendra Priyadarsi.

Shading more light on the MoU, FICCI ladies organisation Chairperson FLO, Poonam Mohapatra said, “Due to lack of knowledge many girls are falling prey to cybercrime these days. Commissionerate Police have taken a huge step to prevent those crimes. Women and girls should be given equal importance, opportunity, and knowledge at their workplaces. We will work in these aspects.”