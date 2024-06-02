Commissionerate Police Seize Over 400 Vehicles In 4 Days For Traffic Norm Violation In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized over 400 vehicles for violating traffic regulations during a checking drive in the capital city of Bhubaneswar during the last four days.

Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Sunday said, “Since traffic enforcement is an important aspect of Safe City drive of the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, we have been conducting strict checking of vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, during the last few days.”

“During this period, we seized 400 vehicles for violating traffic norms. We have written to the RTO to cancel the driving licences of the offenders. However, the violators can get their vehicles back after paying the requisite penalty in the court,” Panda said.

The Commissioner further said the vehicles were seized for violation of norms, which include drunken driving, driving in the wrong lane, using mobile phones while driving, jumping the red light of traffic signal posts, and others.

He said that the enforcement drive would be strengthened further to reduce road accidents.