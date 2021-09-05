Commissionerate Police Seize Firearm, Ammunition From Arms Dealer

Bhubaneswar: A West Bengal-bound peddler was arrested while firearm and ammunitions were seized from them on Sunday in Bhubaneswar.

Commissionerate police conducted the raid and made the seizure.

According to reports, based upon reliable information, police conducted a raid today and apprehended the peddler with two pistols while he was delivering them in Bhubaneswar.

Further investigation is on to nab the whole network, said police.