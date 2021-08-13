Commissionerate Police Restarts ‘Basti Ku Chala’ Campaign

Bhubaneswar: While Bhubaneswar saw group clashes in the past few weeks, the Commissionerate Police started the ‘Basti Ku Chala’ campaign in the state capital.

Reportedly, the decision was taken after a meeting between DCP, Umashankar Dash, and 11 other Police officers of the city. The campaign aims to check crime and nabbing criminals, particularly those coming from outside the state and seeking shelter in slums to escape the police attention.

In the initial phase, at least 11 slums were focused in the pilot project where two police personal will be deployed 24*7 to solve the problems of the residents of the slum. Moreover, every month a health camp will be organised to spread awareness among the slum people.

The Bhubaneswar DCP appealed to people to be extra cautious while giving houses on rent to people, particularly those from outside the state.