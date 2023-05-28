Commissionerate Police Raids Nightclubs, Bars Raided In City For Violations

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday night carried out surprise raids on different nightclubs and bars in the state capital on the allegations of violation of various norms.

The enforcement activity was part of the ongoing ‘safe city drive’ by the Commissionerate Police.

According to reports, two police teams with three platoons of force, CTS force, Team 60 and other officers conducted late night massive checking in different Night Clubs, Bars, Hotels on Infocity & Chandrasekharpur areas of the city.

The checking were carried out for opening beyond time limits, violation of sound limit norms, and other terms & conditions set by Excise Authority.

While the raids were carried out and many youngster were also spotted partying till late night, there have been no reports of any arrest in this connection.