Commissionerate Police Organises ‘Mela’ to Return Stolen Items to Owners

Bhubaneswar: A mobile handover mela (fair) has been held at the Commissionerate Police Office under the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District on Sunday. During the event 141 mobile phones, Rs 1,15,000 cash with other items were returned to their rightful owners.

The distribution process was held in the presence of Twin City police commissioner IPS Sanjeev Panda, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and other senior officials. After ownership verification, in total 141 recovered mobile phones, Rs 1,15,000 cash, 2 two-wheelers, 3 UPS, 2 printers, and one laptop were returned to the original owners.

This success is attributed to the joint efforts of POPD, Team-60 and OCPO Cells of Bhubaneswar and various police stations including Saheednagar, Airfield, Capital, Bharatpur, Tamando, Mancheswar, Lingraj, Kharbela Nagar, Pahala, Balianta, Dhauli, Balipatna, Nayapalli and Maitri Vihar under Bhubaneswar UPD.

Due to the diligence and proactive measures of the police department, only this year, 656 mobiles have been recovered and 581 were handed over. Similarly, last year (2023) a total of 984 mobile phones were recovered, out of which a total of 828 mobile phones could be returned. Also in the year 2022, a total of 1434 mobile phones were recovered and more than 1250 mobile phones were handed over to their rightful owners.

Kudos to the entire BBSR UPD team for their sincere and hard work in restoring happiness and smiles on the public face.