Commissionerate Police Nabs 10 Robbers In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have arrested at least 10 robbers for continuous thefts and robberies in several areas of the state’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Pintu Das (22), Rabindra Palei (22), T. Suresh (20), Ganesh Nayak (24), Sushant Dixit (30), Kanhu Nayak (24), Rahul Nouna (19), Shaikh Abu Akkar (21) and Shaikh Mustagin (21).

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by DCP Pratik Singh conducted raids at several places under various police limits and arrested the accused persons in this regard.