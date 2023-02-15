Commissionerate Police issues 7-point fitness guidelines for city cops

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday released a seven-point fitness guidelines for police personnel posted in Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD).

According to the notification issued by the Bhubaneswar DCP, the guidelines will be applicable for police personnel attached to APR, DPO, CP Headquarters, Team 60 and OSAP Mobilized forces.

“Physical health and fitness are vitally important to every law enforcement department. Besides, as a police person there is higher risk of physical and mental health related issues due to the nature of hectic duty schedules. A healthy lifestyle allows to live a full life with meaning and purpose,” the notification read.

The fitness-related instructions have been issued for the ‘wellbeing’ of all the police personnel of UPD Bhubaneswar, who are attached with APR, DPO, CP Headquarters, Team 60 and OSAP mobilized forces.

Below are the instructions: