Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to enhance transparency and accountability, the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar have introduced body cameras for officers stationed at reception desks. This initiative aims to monitor and manage unruly behavior within police stations more effectively.

The body cameras, which will record both audio and video, are designed to capture interactions between police officers and complainants. This measure is expected to deter misconduct and ensure that all parties adhere to proper conduct during their interactions.

Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, stated, “The introduction of body cameras is a step towards fostering a safer and more transparent environment within our police stations. It will help in maintaining a clear record of all interactions, thereby protecting both the police personnel and the public.”

The implementation of body cameras is part of a broader strategy to modernize the police force and improve public trust. The Commissionerate Police have been proactive in adopting new technologies to enhance their operational efficiency and accountability.