Commissionerate Police Inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for Staff Salary Package

Bhubaneswar: Taking a significant step towards the welfare of all Commissionerate Police staff, including Home Guards and retired police officers, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda made a commendable decision by signing an MOU with Bank of Baroda.

Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda attended the function as chief guest. The function was attended by DCP Cuttack R Prakash, DCP Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh, GM Baroda Bank Ms Swapna Bandopadhyay, officers from Bank of Baroada and Police Commissionerate.

Special invitees included retired police officers of Commissionerate Police and Odisha Police, such as Ex-DCP, CP HQrs, Kishore Patsani, Suryamani Tripathy, and representatives from the Retd. Police Employees Association including Nilamohan Tripathy, and other dignitaries.

Delegates from the Odisha Police Branch Association of Havildar & Constable/Sepoy of Police Commissionerate, as well as representatives from the Home Guard organization of both UPD BBSR & Cuttack, were also present.

The MOU was signed at the Conference Hall of Commissionerate Police Headquarters. The pact formalizes the “Baroda Police Salary Package” for the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. The signatories were Prakash Chandra Pal, DCP, Head Qtrs., and Mrs. Swapna Bandopadhyay, General Manager & Zonal Head, Bhubaneswar Zone, Bank of Baroda. The witnesses were Adait Ku. Pradhan, Addl. DCP-cum-DDO-I&II, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC, and Shiba Pada Nayak, DGM Business Development, Bank of Baroda.

Prior to this, a committee was formed to invite presentations from various banks, with a focus on the financial benefits for police personnel who work hard and often face challenging circumstances. Understanding the financial difficulties faced by their families, the Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda carefully reviewed and approved the proposals, leading to today’s successful execution of the MOU with Bank of Baroda.

Under the scheme, all personnel of the Commissionerate Police will get the salary in the Bank of Baroda bank account. The police personnel will get complimentary accident insurance of Rs 1 crore, Life insurance of Rs 10 Lakh, additional accident insurance of Rs 30Lakh for using BOB credit and debit card.

In addition, there is complimentary insurance for daughters’ marriage for Rs 8 lakh, and higher education for Rs 8 lakhs.

The pensioners can also avail of the salary account facility with complimentary accident insurance cover of Rs 30 Lakhs and additional accident cover of Rs 30 lakhs for using debit and credit cards.

The Home guards can also avail the salary package with a complimentary insurance cover of Rs 20 lakhs and additional accident cover of Rs 2 lakh for using the debit card.

All the employees will get overdraft facilities for loans, and preferential interest on home loans, education loans and personal loans.