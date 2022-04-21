Commissionerate Police effects major reshuffle in ACP, Inspector & SI ranks

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle in the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Inspector and Sub-Inspector.

As per official notification, seven Inspectors, 30 Sub-Inspectors and one ACP rank officer have been transferred to various other police stations within the Commissionerate.

The notification read, “The establishment of the Police Commissionerate met on April 19, 2022 and decided on the posting of police officers keeping in view of the vacancy position, administrative requirement, individual representation and in the interest of public service.”

Among the Inspectors transferred inside the Commissionerate area are: Inspector Neena transferred from BBSR UPD to DCRB in BBSR UPD; Inspector Reena Dash transferred from Cuttack UPD and posted as Additional IIC of the Sadar PS in Cuttack.

Similarly, Inspector Ganesh Chandra Swain who is currently working under the BBSR UPD has been transferred to Communications Headquarters in Bhubaneswar; Inspector Bijay Kumar Barik, presently working under the BBSR UPD has been transferred to the Saheed Nagar police station as an Additional IIC.

Among others: Inspector Suchitra Parida currently working at the Communications Headquarters in Bhubaneswar has been moved to the Nayapalli police station as an Additional IIC; Inspector Pramod Kumar Lenka working at the IUCAW under Cuttack UPD has been transferred to UP & TTI in Bhubaneswar; Inspector Krushna Prasad Dash in the IUCAW, Cuttack UPD has been transferred to the DIB in Cuttack UPD.

The lone ACP transferred in the reshuffle is Satya Ranjan Mallick, who has been transferred from the DIB, Cuttack UPD to IUCAW/IAHTU in Cuttack UPD. Besides, 30 other Sub-Inspectors have also been transferred.