Commissionerate Police Demolishes Houses Of Criminals In Bhubaneswar Slum

Bhubaneswar: Acting tough against notorious criminals, the Commissionerate Police today demolished the houses of the accused persons involved in the murder of Sushant Naik at GED Basti under Capital police station limits last April.

In this murder case, the police arrested Bishal Nayak, Ajit Nayak, Sujit Nayak and Tikili Nayak. The accused had built houses by encroaching on government land in GED Basti. From their house, the accused were running illegal drug trade and committing various crimes.

The houses of the four accused were demolished in the presence of Bhubaneswar Zone-1 ACP Manas Garnaik on Thursday.

A few days ago, a theft was reported from the house of an ASO in the Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar, and the house of the accused, who was caught in the said theft case, was also demolished by the Commissionerate Police.

Zone-1 ACP Manas Garnaik said that strict action will be taken against such professional criminals and drug dealers in the coming days as well.