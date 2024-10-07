Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Commissionerate Police, led by new DCP Pinak Mishra conducted a Flag March in Bhubaneswar to ensure public safety and maintain peace.

To ensure Durga Puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar remains peacefull, the Commissionerate Police, along with two BSF companies, carried out a flag march in Bhubaneswar’s Laxmisagar and Jharpara areas on Monday vening.

The march, which included participation from central para-military forces, was spearheaded by Bhubaneswar’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pinak Mishra.

The Commissionerate Police has ramped up patrols to deter nefarious activities. DCP Mishra has also issued a stern warning to criminals.

Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any unlawful activities. A WhatsApp number 7077798111 has been issued by Commissionerate Police to provide information about theft, extortion, robbery, illegal drug trade and criminal activities in Bhubaneswar. Information provided by informants will be kept confidential.

