Commissionerate Police Busts Looters Gang In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A looters gang has been busted in Bhubaneswar by a special squad of Commissionerate Police on Thursday.

Police have also arrested three persons and seized Rs 5.85 lakh and gold jewellery from their possession.

The arrested looters have been identified as Sudarshan Nayak, Santosh Behera and Bapi Behera.

Based on reliable information, the Commissionerate Police tracked the miscreants and arrested them on Thursday.

“A group of ten persons were involved in several rubbery activities in different districts. We have also nabbed three goldsmiths including a man and his son on charges of buying stolen jewellery from the looters,” informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.