Commissionerate Police braces up for smooth observance of Maha Shivratri

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have taken several measures to make the observance of Maha Shivratri peaceful on Thursday.

Reports said as many as 34 platoons of police will be deployed at sensitive points to ensure law and order situation in the Capital city. Five additional DCPs and 13 ACPs will work under DCP to monitor the situation during observance of Shivratri.

As many as 17 Inspectors and 87 Sub Inspectors will be pressed into service for ensuring smooth flow of traffic during the festive occasion.

The Commissionerate Police have advised the devotees not to overcrowd the temple premises and maintain Covid guidelines. The devotees can light lamps in the premises of the temple. The Mahadipa will be raised at 10 pm.

Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi briefing media persons:-