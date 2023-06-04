Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Launch Statutory Enquiry Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) will begin an inquiry on Monday into the Balasore train accident that left 288 dead and over 1000 injured.

The Commissioner will hold a statutory enquiry for two days on Monday and Tuesday in the South Institute, Kharagpur, Railways sources said on Sunday.

The probe will be conducted in connection with the derailment of 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandal Express & 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express at Bahanaga Bazar station on Friday. The probe process will begin at 9 am on Monday, they said.

Rail users, local public and other bodies may be present at the given time and place and may depose before the commission, regarding any information related to the accident case.

