Commiserate Police Arrested Fake Doctor In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commisinoerate police have arrested a man on charges of treating a cancer patient by impersonating him as a doctor despite having no license.

The accused has been identified as Janaki Ballav Patanaik of Gangapada.

According to reports, Patnaik has been arrested after one Pradipta Prasad Ram of Khurdha had lodged a complaint against him.

According to the complainant, his sister Minakari Das was suffering from cancer diseases and was undergoing treatment at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital when they came in contact with Patnaik.

Patnaik promised to cure the disease and asked them to leave the hospital. The woman later received treatment under the supervision of Patanaik since January this year. However, her condition deteriorated and she is fighting for her life now, the Complainant said in FIR.

Acting on the plaint, police started an investigation into the incident and during verification found Patanaik of treating patients without any authentic medical certificate.

Police are further verifying his antecedents.