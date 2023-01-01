Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Costlier, Domestic Remains Unchanged

New Delhi: The oil marketing companies (OMC) today hiked the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 per Kg while the rates of domestic remains unchanged.

With this, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 1,769 with effect from today.

A 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

This was the seventh cut in price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder unit since June, in line with declining international energy prices.

Since June, commercial LPG cylinder rates have come down by Rs 610 per 19 kg cylinder. On October 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced.