Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Costlier By Rs 7

New Delhi: The Oil marketing companies on Tuesday increased prices of commercial LPG cylinders, however prices of domestic cylinders have been left unchanged.

The prices of commercial LPG have been increased by Rs 7 per cylinder. After the latest revision, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi has increased from 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, the prices of LPG cylinders will increase to Rs 1902 in Kolkata, Rs 1740 in Mumbai and Rs 1952 in Chennai. Earlier in June, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 83.50.

On the one hand, for the last few months, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders are being cut and increased, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder was last increased by Rs 50 on March 1, 2023. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 1103 in New Delhi, while it is priced at Rs 1,129 in Kolkata.