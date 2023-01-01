Commercial LPG Cylinder Costlier By Rs 25

New Delhi: The New Year 2023 began with the news of hiked price of LPG. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday increased the price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 25.

The new rates come into effect from the first day of the New Year (Sunday).

Rates of domestic LPG cylinders have been kept unchanged.

With the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, it will cost Rs 1,768 per cylinder in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder would cost Rs 1,721 per cylinder, while in Kolkata and Chennai it will cost Rs 1,870 and Rs 1,917 per cylinder respectively.