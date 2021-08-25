Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command Calls On Chief Of Defence Staff

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat held a meeting with Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (US INDOPACOM) Admiral John C Aquilino in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Issues related to peace & security in the region and bilateral defence cooperation were part of the agenda for the meeting. Admiral Aquilino also held meetings with the Tri-Service Chiefs and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Commander US INDOPACOM began his visit by paying tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He is on an official visit to India from August 24-26, 2021.