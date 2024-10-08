Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces have claimed responsibility for the death of Suhail Hussein Husseini, the chief of Hezbollah’s logistics unit, during Monday’s airstrikes in the Beirut region.

The IDF disclosed that a strike on a Beirut compound was executed on Monday, October 7, resulting in the death of Husseini. Hezbollah has not yet issued a comment.

“The IDF has eliminated Sohil Hossein Hosseini, the leader of Hezbollah’s headquarters. Directed by the Intelligence Division, Air Force jets precisely targeted and struck the Beirut area, killing Sohil Hossein Hosseini, the leader of Hezbollah’s headquarters,” the IDF announced in a statement on X.

On October 3, the IAF announced the deaths of three senior Hamas leaders, including the head of their Gaza government, Rawhi Mushtaha. The IDF reported that an airstrike on a subterranean complex in northern Gaza resulted in the deaths of Rawhi Mushtaha, along with two other commanders, Sameh Siraj and Sameh Oudeh.

In September, Israel conducted a “precision strike” in Beirut, Lebanon, resulting in the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, significantly impacting the Iran-supported organization.

The Middle East has experienced a volatile security situation for almost a year following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and over 200 hostages. This incident sparked the Gaza war, claiming the lives of more than 41,000 individuals.

