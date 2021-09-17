Coming 3 months critical: DMET chief

Bhubaneswar: While COVID-19 cases in Odisha continues to decline, DMET chief Dr CBK Mohanty said, “Coming three months are critical because of the upcoming festivals.”

Emphasising that though the Covid-19 situation in Odisha is improving, test positivity rate (TPR) declining and the number of hospitalisation of serious patients also going down, people should not become careless. People should follow all the protocols strictly.

As Bhubaneswar remains to detect most coronavirus cases, the DMET chief explained that more people visit the stare capital as it is a health hub following which more cases are registered.

With experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) making assessments that India is gradually moving towards a stage of Covid-19 endemicity wherein the transmission level will range from low-to-moderate, earlier, the Director of Health Services in Odisha, Dr Bijay Mohapatra, cautioned that any kind of complacency will result in another round of pandemic outbreak.

Mohapatra further added that the State Government has continued vaccination drive, surveillance, contact tracing and testing in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.