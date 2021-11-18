Comedian Vir Das’s ‘I Come From Two Indias’ Monologue Forces Us To Think, Gets Mixed Reactions

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Vir Das, who is dragged into fire pit by right wing extremists, recorded a recent stand-up video at Washington DC’s John F Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts titled “I Come From Two Indias”.

While the comedian received backlash from several BJP supporters and also Kangana Ranaut, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Richa Chadha, Ashwin Mushran and many others have taken to social media to applaud Vir Das’ recent piece.

After the video went viral, journalists, stand-up comedians and a host of other people have started writing about the ‘two Indias’ we live in.

There was a huge outrage following Das’ monologue. Two complaints have been filed against the comedian for for “derogatory statements against India”.

Das released a statement on Tuesday, 16 November, asking people not to be ‘fooled by edited snippets’ doing the rounds. He clarified that the piece isn’t intended to insult the country.