Comedian Shraddha Jain Whose Mass Layoff Video Went Viral Meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Comedian Shraddha Jain, whose funny take on layoffs in the tech sector went viral recently, posted a photo of one of the proud moments of her life – meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ms Jain, who is famous as ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ on social media, said that PM Modi greeted her with “Aiyyo”, taking her by surprise when she met him on Sunday. According to her LinkedIn profile, she lives in Bengaluru and has more than 83,000 followers on the platform. On Instagram, she has 6.88 lakh followers. She keeps posting videos on issues happening around various industries, which are widely appreciated by social media users.

In the accompanying photo, Ms Jain is seen standing next to PM Modi. Another photo shows her with Kannada actors Yash and Rishabh Shetty as they pose for photo with the Prime Minister.

“We shook hands as I entered the room and he said, “Aiyyo” – prefix to my social media handle… He told us how proud he was about the way South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

Last month, she posted a hilarious video on Instagram on the recent mass layoffs, which was re-shared by several users, including industrialist Harsh Goenka.