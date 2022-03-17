Comedian Kapil Sharma, Actress Nandita Das Meet Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Famous stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar. Sharma was accompanied by Actress Nandita Das.

It is to be noted that Actor-Director Nandita Das has teamed up with Sharma for her next film where Kapil will be seen playing a food delivery rider and Shahana Goswami as his wife.

The film is set in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and the shooting has already begun. He is best known for his super hit TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.