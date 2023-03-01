Comedian And Actor Kapil Sharma’s Much-Awaited Film Zwigato’s Trailer Out

New Delhi: A second trailer for Nandita Das’ Zwigato was released on Wednesday. Kapil plays a role of food delivery agent, who takes up this new job after losing his position as floor incharge at a factory.

Watch:

Sharing the trailer, the ace comedian took to his social media and wrote, Ting Tong!Aapka Zwigato trailer deliver ho gaya hai! Please rating dena mat bhooliyega, Zwigato Trailer Out Now! #ZwigatoOn17thMarch.”

Zwigato will make its debut in Indian theatres on March 17.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The movie was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).