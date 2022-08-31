Combined Index of Eight Core Industries increases by 4.5 % as compared to July 2021

New Delhi: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 4.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of July 2021.

The production of Coal, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity and Cement industries increased in July 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2022 is revised to 9.5% from its provisional level 8.4%. The growth rate of ICI during April-July 2022-23 was 11.5% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

A summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal – Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.4 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 26.6 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil – Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.8 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 0.5 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 0.3 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 3.5 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products – Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 11.7 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers – Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 11.3 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel – Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 5.7 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.5 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement – Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 2.1 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.3 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity – Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.1 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for May, 2022, June, 2022 and July, 2022 are provisional. Index numbers of Core Industries are revised /finalized as per updated data from source agencies.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for August, 2022 will be on Friday 30th September, 20