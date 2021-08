Colleges and universities to reopen in Odisha from August 18

Bhubaneswar: Colleges and universities under Odisha Higher Education Department will reopen from August 18.

The department said universities and colleges for physical classroom teaching and hostel accommodation will reopen from August 16 for PG First Year and UG Pre-Final Year students.

Earlier, Odisha announced that all the Technical universities will reopen from August 9 for final year students.

The hostels are also allowed to reopen across Odisha from August 9 following Covid-19 protocols.